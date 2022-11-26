‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh to premiere on Indian TV on this date

Indian television will soon air ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein,’ which stars Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh in the key roles.

On November 27, Zindagi’s DTH platforms will host the film’s world premiere, which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The plot of ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein’ centres on a Muslim guy named Siraj who is looking for a rental home in Mumbai. Amit Sadh portrays Siraj in the role. He has difficulties in finding a place because few landlords will not accept a Muslim tenant. Siraj conceals his true identity in his desperate search for a place to call home.

When Siraj develops feelings for Neelu, the daughter of his landlord, his life changes (Taapsee Pannu). Neelu is a youthful, vivacious Maharashtrian woman who performs as a background dancer in Hindi movies.

With their strikingly opposite personalities and ideologies, Siraj is completely smitten by Neelu, and asks her to love him in exchange for a monthly salary. This unusual settlement leads to many revelations between the two.

Talking about the film, actor Taapsee Pannu said, ‘Baarish Aur Chowmein is a beautiful and impactful film. It speaks volumes and showcases the subtle realities of life to the audiences.’