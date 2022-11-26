China’s Xi informs willingness to cooperate with North Korea’s Kim for regional and global stability

According to North Korea’s state media KCNA on Saturday, citing Xi’s letter to Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that China would be willing to collaborate with North Korea for regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Following joint military drills between South Korea and the US, tensions around the Korean peninsula have increased. KCNA made no mention of these missile launches by North Korea.

At an emergency meeting organised on Friday outside of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand denounced the launch.