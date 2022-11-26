Man from Andhra Pradesh gets detained after allegedly killing his infant son

According to Andhra Pradesh Police, a man has been detained for reportedly throwing his three-month-old infant to death in the Water House Colony next to the Srikalahasti Shukabrahma Ashram in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Police who quoted witnesses said that, the father allegedly turned to the act because he was upset by the child’s screaming.

According to witnesses mentioned by Circle Inspector Srikalahasti, Anil and Swathi, the parents of the deceased kid, had a fight during which the father tossed his three-month-old son, Nikhil, to the ground in a fit of wrath. Because of his sickness, the baby started sobbing, which evidently enraged Anil.

‘Since his illness began four days ago, the boy hasn’t stopped weeping. Nikhil was to be taken to the hospital by Anil’s wife Swathi, but as they started fighting, Anil flung his kid to the ground. The baby died after hitting his head on the ground’ locals reported.

Locals called the police right away, who arrived and sent the youngster to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The infant’s body was moved for a postmortem, the Circle Inspector added, and Anil was detained in the interim.

He continued, ‘A case will be filed in the matter, and further proceedings shall follow.’ More information is awaited.