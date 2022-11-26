Nitish Kumar unveiled fresh plan to strengthen alcohol ban in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a new strategy to combat the problem of illegal and spurious liquor trade in the state in an effort to strengthen the state’s ban on alcohol. CM Kumar declared that his government would award those who give up their alcohol-related businesses in order to support themselves with an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The plan is implemented in the midst of Bihar’s alcohol prohibition. According to sources, since the law was introduced and put into effect in 2016, four lakh people have been detained on these charges.

Nitish Kumar pledged to create a ‘healthy and happy’ Bihar on the occasion of ‘Drug De-addiction Day.’ He said, ‘Let us take a pledge to get rid of all drugs on the occasion of Drug-Free Day, and let’s do our part to create a drug-free society for a prosperous, healthy, and happy Bihar.’

CM Kumar stated that the scheme to remit Rs 1 lakh to those who give up their illegal alcohol business would apply to both those who sell liquor and those who trade toddy.

In contrast to those who operate the industry, arrests are only made of those who consume alcohol in Bihar. Kumar added, ‘If they leave the toddy business and start making neera (palm drink).’