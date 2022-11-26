Security forces gun down 4 Maoists

Raipur: A joint team of security forces neutralized 4 Maoists including 2 women in an encounter in a forest near Pomra village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning. After getting specific input about the presence of Maoists in the area, a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Special Task Force (STF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation. The search operation tunred into an encounter as Maoists fired upon the search party.

‘After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of four Maoists, including two women, along with three weapons, including a .303 rifle and a 315 bore rifle, were recovered from the spot,’ said , Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

The identity of the killed Maoists was yet to be ascertained. The search operation is still underway in the area.