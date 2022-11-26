UK Foreign minister unveils more winter aid on a visit to Kyiv.

During a visit to Kyiv on Friday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced millions of pounds in further support for Ukraine, as the country grapples with Russian air assaults on crucial infrastructure as winter approaches.

Cleverly, who met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, denounced Russia for attacking civilians, hospitals, and electrical infrastructure, causing days of outages in Kiev.

‘As winter approaches, Russia’s brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure continue to test Ukrainian resolve. Russia is doomed,’ he stated.

The Ukrainian president’s office released a video of him shaking hands with Cleverly. ‘Nice to meet you, minister,’ he said, thanking Britain for its assistance.

Cleverly stated that the United Kingdom stands ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Ukraine.

‘I have today announced a package of hands-on help for our Ukrainian allies in their fight, ranging from ambulances to critical support for survivors of Russian military sexual abuse,’ Cleverly added.

On Saturday, Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak paid his first visit to Kyiv, vowing to maintain the unwavering support for Ukraine that Britain offered under his predecessors.

‘I’ve seen firsthand how the UK’s initiatives are assisting heroic citizens in resisting and rebuilding. Our assistance will continue for as long as it takes for this amazing country to recover,’ Cleverly said.