‘Voice notes’ could soon be shared as status updates on WhatsApp!

Users of WhatsApp may soon be able to set voicemails as status updates. Currently, the 24-hour time limit applies to the sharing of images and videos as status updates on the messenger platform owned by Meta. According to a report by Messenger-watcher WABetaInfo, the new feature has already been seen on iOS beta versions. Users will be able to post voice messages up to 30 seconds long as status updates, per beta versions. The rollout’s final avatar may differ from the one in the beta right now.

Additionally, WhatsApp will let users pick which users they want to share voice message status updates with. Only the people they choose will have visibility. In the beta, users who choose a new status update will notice a new microphone icon in the text box. Additionally, the voice messages will be completely encrypted. A release date has not yet been announced by Meta, and the feature is currently being tested.

Along with Voice Notes, WhatsApp is beta-testing a new Companion Mode on Android. You can use the feature to connect numerous devices to a single WhatsApp account. Four devices are currently allowed per account. Along with other features like larger group video calls and in-chat polls, WhatsApp launched the Communities feature earlier in November to organise different chat groups in bigger structures.

The Meta-owned platform now permits chat groups to have up to 1,024 individuals, a significant increase over the 256 participant cap it had previously. Telegram and Discord, two WhatsApp competitors, allow thousands of users to participate in group chats. Other new features include in-chat polls, a common feature on social media apps like Meta’s Facebook and Twitter, as well as 32-person video calling.