FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain to lock horns with Germany

Doha: Germany will clash with Spain in a Group E match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on November 28, 12.30 am (IST) at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Spain had defeated Costa Rica ‘7-0’ in their opening match. It was the largest margin of victory for Spain in a World Cup game and its first opening-match win since 2006. The four-time World Cup champions, Germany lost to Japan by ‘2-1’. Spain and Japan lead Group E with 3 points each, while Germany and Costa Rica have no points.

The Germany and Spain have faced each other on 25 matches in all competitions so far. Spain have won 8 matches and Germany won 9. 8 matches ended in a draw. Spain, has only lost once in its previous 7 matches against Germany. This will be the fifth meeting between the teams at the World Cup and Spain won the last outing, 1-0 in the semifinals of the 2010 tournament.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces special trains for Sabarimala devotees: Full list

Spain possible starting lineup: Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F. Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Germany possible starting lineup: Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz