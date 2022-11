Indian Railways cancels 21 trains running via this station: Full list

Asansol: The Indian Railways has temporarily cancelled 21 trains running via the Bokaro Steel City railway station. The decision was made due to the non-interlocking work carried out at the Andal railway station of the Asansol Railway Division. Passengers who have reserved tickets on these trains will be compensated with a full refund.

List of cancelled trains below:

Train number 15662, Kamakhya-Ranchi Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

Train number 15661, Ranchi-Kamakhya Express will remain cancelled on November 30.

Train number 13503, Barddhaman-Hatia MEMU Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 28.

Train number 13504, Hatia-Barddhaman MEMU Express will remain cancelled from November 27 to 29.

Train number 12359, Kolkata-Patna Garib Rath Express will remain cancelled on November 26.

Train number 12360, Patna-Kolkata Garib Rath Express will remain cancelled on November 27.

Train number 13029, Howrah-Mokama Express will remain cancelled from November 25 to 28.

Train number 13030, Mokama-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 29.

Train number 13044, Raxaul-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on November 26.

Train number 13105, Sealdah-Ballia Express will remain cancelled from November 26 to 28.

Train number 13106, Ballia-Sealdah Express will remain cancelled from November 27 to 29.

Train number 13135, Kolkata-Jaynagar Express will remain cancelled on November 26.

Train number 13136, Jaynagar-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on November 27.

Train number 13137, Kolkata-Azamgarh Express will remain cancelled on November 28.

Train number 13138, Azamgarh-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

Train number 15234, Darbhanga-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on November 27.

Train number 15233, Kolkata-Darbhanga Express will remain cancelled on November 28.

Train number 13157, Kolkata-Muzaffarpur Tirhut Express will remain cancelled on November 29.

Train Number 13158, Muzaffarpur-Kolkata Tiruchirappalli Express will remain cancelled on November 30.

Train number 15271, Howrah-Muzaffarpur Janasadhan Express will remain cancelled on November 30.

Train number 15272, Muzaffarpur-Howrah Janasadhan Express will remain cancelled on November 29.