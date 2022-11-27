London’s Natural History Museum to be visited by the skeleton of a giant titanosaur

The Natural History Museum in London will shortly receive a literally tall visitor. The titanosaur skeleton will arrive at the museum in the spring. It will be larger than the well-known Dippy, the diplodocus skeleton. The new centre of attention at the museum will be the titanosaur.

The legendary skeleton of Dippy the diplodocus is 26 metres long and is 6.7 metres tall. Despite being only 5 metres tall, the titanosaur is 37 metres long.

A hundred million years ago, the monster walked the Earth. One of the largest animals to ever roam the world was the titanosaur, also known by its scientific name, Patagotitan mayorum. It was enormous, weighing 57 tonnes, and when it moved about, it probably shook the earth.

‘The sheer scale of this creature is extraordinary,’ said museum dinosaur expert Prof Paul Barrett. ‘Even when you see it next to one of today’s giant animals, like an elephant, it simply dwarfs them. It’s humbling.’

Barrett was quoted by The Guardian.

A ranch owner in Patagonia, Argentina, discovered the Patagonian mayorum in 2010 after noticing a massive thigh bone protruding from the ground. Soon after visiting the location, Argentine fossil specialists discovered more than 200 bones.