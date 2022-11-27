‘Strange World,’ the latest Disney animated adventure,turns out to be an expensive disaster for the studio

The most recent Disney animated adventure, ‘Strange World,’ has turned out to be a costly failure for the company. With $4.2 million, the movie had its international debut on Wednesday.

Variety had estimated the five-day extended weekend’s revenue at $26 million. All indications and data point to a film that would not even make back its eerily high $180 million price tag, let alone generate a profit. Earlier estimates for the movie’s revenue ranged from $30 million to $40 million.

The Clades are an explorer-family, and they will continue to explore up until the Day of Judgment, according to the Don Hall and Qui Nguyen film ‘Strange World.’ Or at least that is the outlook of what the patriarch Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) believes.

Along with his son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal), he explores Avalonia’s mountainous terrain. During such a journey, Searcher finds a plant that radiates energy. He feels content and wants to go back, but Jaeger insists on seeing what is beyond the mountains.

Furious with what he perceives as a lack of courage and ambition, he continues, while the rest of the expedition comes back to their lands.

The film features voices by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu.