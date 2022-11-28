CM Bommai says, Actor Vishnuvardhan’s memorial to open before December

The Vishnuvardhan memorial, which is currently under construction in Mysuru and is named for the actor and one of the most well-known figures in the state’s culture, will open before December, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

After attending the ‘gruha pravesha’ of the newly constructed house at Jayanagar here, the CM spoke with reporters and stated, ‘Bharati Vishnuvardhan had personally come and invited me for the housewarming function. The house in which Dr Vishnuvardhan had stayed has been beautifully renovated and one can see her hard work and effort behind the remodelled house.’

The Vishnuvardhan memorial project will soon be finished, the chief minister continued, and a grand opening of the house has been planned.

He stated that the inauguration day will be decided upon following a meeting with the actor’s family. ‘Dr Vishnuvardhan was a great actor and the function will be organised in keeping with his stature and standing,’ the CM said.