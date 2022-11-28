In Patna, thieves steal mobile tower worth Rs 19 lakh

In Patna, Bihar, a group of individuals posing as officials of a mobile company stole a mobile tower worth Rs 19 lakh. In the Yarpur Rajputana colony in the Gardanibagh area of Patna, a man named Lalan Singh’s home with a terrace had the Gujarat Tele Link Private Limited (GTPL) company’s tower installed.

Lalan Singh claims that a group of individuals posing as officials of the mobile company approached him and informed him that the organisation was suffering severe losses and that, as a result, they had decided to remove the mobile tower. Lalan Singh concurred without verifying their identities.

After that, 25 people worked nonstop for three days to use a gas cutter machine to cut the mobile tower into pieces. Then they removed the pieces and put the truck in motion.

According to sources cited by India Today, the stolen mobile tower cost Rs 19 lakh and was installed on Lalan Singh’s property almost 15 years ago.

The police filed a FIR and launched an investigation after learning about the incident.It’s interesting to note that mobile service provider GTPL was unaware of the theft until Saturday, when company representatives checked all of the abandoned mobile towers and found that the Gardanibagh tower was missing.

This incident comes after a similar one a few months ago in which thieves posing as water resources department employees stole a 60-feet-long, 500-ton iron bridge from the Sasaram district.