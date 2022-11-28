President of Uganda extends the quarantine in the Ebola epicentre by 21 days

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has added 21 days to the quarantine imposed on the two regions at the centre of the nation’s Ebola outbreak and stated that the government’s response to the disease was working.

Up until December 17, access to and from the central Ugandan regions of Mubende and Kassanda would be limited, the presidency announced late on Saturday. On October 15th, it was imposed for 21 days, then on November 5th, it was extended for the same amount of time.

The purpose of the extension was ‘to further sustain the progress we have made in controlling Ebola and to safeguard the rest of the nation from further exposure.’

According to the president, the government’s anti-Ebola efforts are working because two districts have gone for around two weeks without any new cases.

He stated in a statement, ‘It may be too soon to celebrate any victories, but overall, I have been told that the picture is favourable.’

141 infections have so far been reported in the country of East Africa. Since the deadly haemorrhagic fever epidemic was proclaimed on September 20th, fifty-five people have passed away.