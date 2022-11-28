‘Treasure Of Love’: Boy Offers Piggy Bank To Rahul Gandhi For Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, claimed on Sunday that a boy who gave him his piggy bank during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh taught him that sacrifice and selflessness are virtues that are instilled in children.

In a video shared by the former Congress president, Yashraj Parmar can be heard strolling with him and praising Rahul Gandhi for including everyone in his outings.

‘Selflessness and sacrifice are virtues that are instilled in children. This piggy bank is a priceless treasure of unending affection for me’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

According to Yashraj Parmar, he gave Rahul Gandhi the piggy bank and asked him to use money for the yatra.

‘I am aware that the purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Muslims and Hindus and show their equality.’ Yashraj Parmar, who used his pocket money to save in a piggy bank, remarked.