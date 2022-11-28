Union says British transportation cleaning staff will strike over salaries

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union announced on Saturday that cleaners will be the newest group of transport employees to strike over pay in Britain, joining a wave of other workers taking to the streets throughout the nation.

The RMT announced that its members, who serve as cleaners for the whole transportation system, had decided to go on their first ever nationwide strike.

More than 1,000 hired cleaners who work for companies like Churchill, Atalian Servest, and Mitie are reportedly eligible to strike, according to the report.

In a continuing pay dispute, drivers employed by 11 British train operators went on strike on Saturday, according to the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union. The announcement was made at the same time.

The RMT demands that cleaners receive an hourly wage of 15 pounds ($18.14), along with higher pensions, sick leave, and holiday pay.

The strike days will be announced the following week.

As workers struggle with double-digit inflation and turn to strikes to seek better pay and working conditions, Britain is seeing widespread industrial unrest in the weeks leading up to the holiday season and into January.