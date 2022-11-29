‘Angry with slow trial’; Man throws knife at judge inside court!

On Monday, a sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) was threatened with death by an indicted man in the Ganjam district of Odisha while she was in her courtroom in Berhampur, according to the Times of India. The report also stated that Bhagban Sahu, who was on bail, was overpowered by the attorneys and court personnel present and gave them to the police.

Further investigation is being conducted after he was detained under many sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to kill). According to the publication, the defendant, a resident of Berhampur City, subsequently expressed his frustration with the trial’s sluggish progress during questioning. ‘The defendant claimed that someone (perhaps a member of the court staff) had informed him that his trial had been postponed. He grew enraged. This might have prompted him to assault the judge, ‘ Satyabrata Bhoi, the inspector general (southern region), told the newspaper.

According to Saravana Vivek M, the Berhampur superintendent of police, the SDJM is secure. The event happened in the afternoon when the SDJM was working in her office next to the courtroom. The SP said that the accused suddenly moved there and stabbed her. Sahu appeared in court to take part in the hearing even though he is currently on trial in four other instances. He was detained in 2022 for extortion, assault, attempted murder, and misbehaviour against women. According to TOI, he was brought to court on Monday in connection with one of these instances.

An attorney who was present in court claimed that no one had ever anticipated someone would commit such a heinous act against the judge whose court the cases of the accused are now being heard. ‘We were in the courtroom when we unexpectedly heard the judge yell. We were horrified to see the man carrying a knife. Criminals carrying firearms into the court reveal lax security there, ‘the attorney spoke with TOI.