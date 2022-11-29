Legendary Entertainment cut ties with Warner Bros, ending their longtime production deal

The long-standing production agreement between Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment has been terminated. Sony Pictures and the studio have now entered a multi-year global distribution agreement. Moving forward, Sony will market and distribute movies made by Legendary in the same way that Warner Bros did for the studio in the past.

The Dark Knight Rises, The Hangover films, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Dune are just a few of the famous projects that Legendary and Warner Bros. partnered on.

Interestingly, according to media reports, Warners will release the ‘Dune’ sequel, titled ‘Dune: Part Two,’ which is excluded from the terms of the new deal. The movie, whose director Denis Villeneuve is back, continues Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet’s) journey.

As per Variety, a joint press release issued by Legendary and Sony reinforced their ‘ongoing commitment to theatrical distribution as a driver for other ‘downstream’ windows and the theatrical window’s long-term value for films.’

‘It’s a unique opportunity to cooperate in this mutually beneficial way with true pros, who are entirely united in our theatrical passion and vision for our company,’ Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group presidents Josh Greenstein and Sanford Panitch said in a statement.

Legendary’s CEO Joshua Grode said, ‘As we continue to grow our content offerings, we are excited to forge this relationship with Tony, Tom, Sanford, Josh and the rest of the exceptional Sony team. Sony’s commitment to theatrical distribution aligns with our vision of how to best derive the most value for Legendary’s movies. The incredible slate of movies that Mary Parent has amassed are built for the theatrical experience and we are excited about our partnership with Sony for this next phase of Legendary’s growth.’