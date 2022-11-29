Musk targets Apple in a series of tweets saying that the company has threatened to block Twitter from its app store

In a series of tweets on Monday, Elon Musk took aim at Apple, alleging that the tech giant had threatened to ban Twitter Inc. from its app store without providing any justification. The billionaire CEO of Tesla and Twitter also said that Apple had ceased running advertisements on the social media site and was exerting pressure on Twitter to comply with its demands for content filtering.

Apple hasn’t commented on the situation, although the corporation has previously taken similar steps.

Previously, the App Store removed apps like Gab and Parler due to moderation difficulties.

The firms noted at the time that Parler, a popular app among US conservatives, was reinstated in 2021 after it changed its content and moderation procedures.

He later tagged Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s Twitter account in another tweet, asking ‘what’s going on here?’

Since Musk took charge, Twitter’s revenue has drastically decreased. Due to worries about hate speech and uncertainty regarding Musk’s content moderation policies, a number of sponsors have left the platform. About 90% of Twitter’s revenue comes from ad sales. He has said that activists are to blame for putting pressure on advertisers to leave the platform.