10 students killed in Afghan school explosion.

A bomb attack on a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of at least 10 students.

According to Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesman for the interior ministry, numerous other people were hurt in the explosion at the madrassa in Aybak, the provincial seat of the northern Samangan region.

No one immediately took blame. But since the Taliban seized control in August 2021, the Islamic State group’s offshoot in Afghanistan has been waging an increasingly violent campaign.

IS has carried out attacks, primarily targeting the Shiite Muslim minority in Afghanistan, but it has also attacked Sunni mosques and madrassas, particularly those with ties to the Taliban. Although they share a hard-line philosophy, the Taliban and the Islamic State group are fierce competitors.