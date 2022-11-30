Ajit Doval, NSA, meets French minister in Delhi and discusses security

Tuesday in New Delhi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and discussed a range of aspects, including international, regional, and bilateral security-related issues.

According to a statement, ‘Emphasis was laid on R&D and manufacturing in line with requirements of future wars.’

Additionally, in line with the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, NSA Doval and French Minister Lecornu emphasised the need for an approach that is action-oriented and time-bound.

‘Special attention would be paid to cooperation in security-related aspects such as space, cyber, and maritime to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific,’ the statement added.

French Minister Lecornu had earlier visited INS Vikrant, the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier.