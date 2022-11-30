More than 30 Afghan refugees are deported from Pakistan!

More than 30 Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, which according to statistics from the UN Refugee Agency is home to more than 1.3 million of its citizens, have been deported, Afghan authorities confirmed on Tuesday. At least 32 unregistered Afghan refugees have been released and deported, according to the authorities in charge of refugees and repatriation in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar region, which borders Pakistan.

According to Tolo News, the Taliban condemned the pictures showing Pakistani police detaining and roping Afghan migrants in Karachi at the beginning of November and referred to this action as ‘provocation’. The majority of the undocumented Afghan refugees are being housed in Pakistan, one of the nations with the highest populations.

The country was embroiled in a conflict with the Soviet Union that started in December 1989, and as a result, a wave of migration started that month and hasn’t stopped since, though a repatriation process has started in recent years under UN supervision. This occurs a day after the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), declared the breakdown of the truce with Islamabad and the arrival of a team from the Pakistani government in Kabul for talks with the Taliban.