Condoms, contraceptives found during routine checking of school bags in Bengaluru schools

A routine exercise of checking school bags in Bengaluru schools revealed shocking facts of the students being in possession of condoms, contraceptives, cigarettes and whiteners.

These days, incidents involving drinking alcohol or taking shots of vodka at schools are fairly prevalent. However, what concerns D. Shashikumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka, is the discovery of these ‘disturbing’ substances.

The schools have chosen to give these kids a 10-day break. The management has also chosen to maintain the privacy of the data and to set up counselling for the pupils’ parents. The majority of the checking was done in schools outside of Bengaluru.

Both boys and girls in Class 10 had bags containing condoms and contraception. According to sources, when questioned, the students immediately admitted to the instructors that they needed to have some fun despite their busy schedules.

The children spent the majority of their time with electronic devices during the two-year period of isolation during the Covid pandemic, which is also blamed for the behaviour.

Parents and school administration keep these facts a secret out of concern for their reputations. ‘There are youngsters who sell drugs. We will discuss the issue if it is brought before a high-level committee,’ Shashikumar stated.

It was a routine exercise taken up by the school managements as per the advice of KAMS. In a meeting these facts were discussed in the interest of students. ‘I made a submission to the Child Welfare Committee in this regard four days ago but there has been no response,’ he said.

He argued that other children’s rights had been infringed in order to uphold the rights of one group of kids. These kids are taking advantage of other kids. Children are experiencing disturbing things including drug and cigarette usage, peer pressure, fighting and comparisons. Unfortunately no one is able to question the children.

According to Shashikumar, the simplest questioning of youngsters these days is an offence, leaving parents helpless and teachers unwilling.

There haven’t been any complaints in this respect, according to sources at the education ministry.