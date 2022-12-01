Latest scientific research-based evidence argues that bats too are the death metal singers

The research, which was published in the journal Plos Biology, shows that bats emit a wide variety of vocal signals, including those for ‘social communication,’ that span an astonishing frequency range of 1 to 120 kHz, or seven octaves.

The only two well-known singers with a five-octave vocal range are Mariah Carey and Prince.

Lata Mangeshkar, a great Indian playback singer, has a vocal range that went above three octaves, whereas Asha Bhonsle, her sister, has a range of four octaves.

Noor Jehan, a legendary singer from Pakistan, also has a four-octave vocal range.

‘This tremendous vocal range is unparalleled in mammalian sound production and thought to be produced by specialised laryngeal vocal membranes on top of vocal folds,’ it said.

‘Bats extend their lower vocal range by recruiting their ventricular folds, as in death metal growls, that vibrate at distinctly lower frequencies of 1 to 5 kHz for producing agonistic social calls,’ it added.

These sounds for social communication can be heard extremely clearly if one listens to a bat colony in the summer, according to the study’s researchers.