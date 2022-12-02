Anti-Brahmin slogans on campus buildings: JNU V-C requests report

The vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, or JNU, has asked the grievances committee to investigate and submit a report after several campus buildings were defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans on Thursday, with images of the defacement being shared on social media.

‘The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacing walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all,’ in a statement the university said.

‘The Dean, School of International Studies, and Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire and submit a report to V-C at the earliest,’ the statement read.

The School of International Studies II building’s walls, according to students, were defaced with anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slurs.

Some of the wall graffiti reads, ‘There Will Be Blood, Brahmin Bharat Chhodo, Brahmins Leave The Campus, and Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We’ll exact revenge’ PTI reported.

‘ABVP condemns the rampant vandalism of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies II building. They have defaced the chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them,’ Rohit Kumar, president of the ABVP at JNU said.