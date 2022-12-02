Bihar police station liquor party: arrests 5 inmates and 2 officers

In an excise police station in Paliganj, Bihar’s Patna, five detainees and two policemen were found on Thursday having a party with alcohol. The police have detained all seven.

The officers and constables who went AWOL from the police station on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday will be the subject of a full report from the police, which will also ask the excise and prohibition department to take appropriate measures.

Due to the prohibition on alcohol, Bihar is a dry state. After a video of inmates enjoying themselves at a party featuring alcohol went viral and reached top officials, the incident that occurred inside an excise police station came to light.

The police have begun investigating how the booze got to the jail. The officers believe that either a member of the excise police station staff or a third party with ties to the detained officers and detainees provided the alcohol.

Awadhesh Dixit, the ASP of Paliganj, was one among the recipients of the prisoner’s film of the alcohol party inside the cell, which he had shared to a number of persons on his contact list.

The Paliganj Police raided the excise police station after obtaining the video and put a halt to the ‘party.’ When they got there, the lock-up was locked from the outside.