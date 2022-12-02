Elon Musk says that wireless device made by his brain chip company Neuralink will begin human trials in six months

According to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, human trials for a wireless device produced by his brain chip company Neuralink are anticipated to start in six months. Neuralink is working on brain chip interfaces that, according to the company, will help people with disabilities move and communicate.

While requesting authorization for clinical studies in humans, Neuralink has been testing its products on animals.

‘We want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device into a human but we’ve submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA and probably in about six months we should be able to upload Neuralink in a human,’ Musk said during a much-awaited public update on the device.

This event was originally to happen on October 31 but was postponed by Musk just days prior, without giving a reason.

More than a year ago, Neuralink showed off a monkey with a brain chip that could play a computer game by simply thinking about it.

Musk is renowned for his ambitious plans to save humanity and colonise Mars. The same lofty goals are held for Neuralink, which he founded in 2016. He intends to create a chip that would enable the brain to control intricate electronic equipment, eventually restoring motor function to paralysed persons and treating disorders of the brain including Parkinson’s, dementia and Alzheimer’s.

He also talks about integrating the brain with artificial intelligence.