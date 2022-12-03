Gujarat government opposes convicts’ release in Godhra train case

During a Supreme Court plea hearing on Friday, the Gujarati government opposed the release of the accused in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was testifying on behalf of the state government, inmates prevented passengers from fleeing the burning coach, according to news source PTI.

DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and Justice PS Narasimha were hearing a request for bail to free prisoners involved in stone-throwing in the Godhra train burning case. The verdict of the 2017 Gujarat High Court that evaluated the convicts’ convictions was appealed by the convicts to the highest court.

The top court noted that because the stone-pelting accused have already served roughly 17–18 years in prison, bail can be granted. It further directed that each of these prisoners play a specific role.

Mehta opposed the plan, claiming that these inmates prevented people from fleeing the Sabarmati Express’ S6 coach, which was attacked in 2002 and resulted in the deaths of 59 people. The incident served as a catalyst for the riots in Gujarat.

Mehta also informed the bench that, after examining the convicts, he would disclose their precise roles. On December 15, it was scheduled for another hearing.