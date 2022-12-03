Kashmir terror funding case: SIA recovers Rs 29 lakh in cash!

In connection with an accused case of supporting terrorism, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) said on Saturday, December 3, that it has seized Rs 29 Lakh in cash during raids at many places in Kashmir Valley. According to a statement from the SIA, ‘continuing to rein in the networks of terror organisations with the objective of entirely destroying their ecosystems, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir conducted searches at several places across Kashmir valley’.

‘It said houses and premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam were searched in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case (FIR No. 20/2022) u/s 13, 17, 18, 39, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir’.

A well-knit criminal conspiracy including certain identifiable person(s)/OGW(s) of proscribed terror groups in the valley is generating money for the continuation of terrorist activities in J&K. The case involves members of the banned terrorist organisation (Al-Badar) located in Pakistan. The SIA asserts that the funds obtained are dispersed or transmitted via ‘financial markets or through unregulated channels/through cash couriers’.

‘As a part of this conspiracy, terror funding module have created many sleeper cells/OGW(s) in different parts of Kashmir valley who are facilitating passing on money to various terrorists’ organisations in J&K, through banks/unregulated channels/cash couriers,’ the SIA stated. ‘In furtherance to this nexus, the network so created have successfully infringed upon various persons of varied background either with or without their knowledge to act as cash carriers.’

According to the SIA, the money received by terrorist organisations in J&K is not only used to fund terrorism, unlawful or illegal activities but is also given to Over Ground Workers or OGW(s) to ‘inspire youth to join terror ranks and sustain the terrorist ecosystem with an ulterior goal of secession of the J&K from Union of India’.

The SIA claimed that during the searches, passbooks, chequebooks, digital gadgets including mobile phones, and other items relevant to the inquiry were found and confiscated, totaling a whopping Rs 29 lakh. The SIA spokesman said, ‘Analysis of the data would follow, and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are intended to demolish the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism’.