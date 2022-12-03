Ukrainian schools adapt for survival from Russian bombardment.

Despite the fact that her school, like most in Ukraine’s besieged capital, has been experiencing continuous power outages due to Russian missile barrages on the power grid since October, city officials insist students will be able to complete the current semester, which concludes on December 23.

“We really need to hang on for these three weeks,” Oleksiy Kurpas, an assistant to the deputy director of Kyiv’s city government, told Reuters in one of the Soviet-era school’s spacious yet warm halls.