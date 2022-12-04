Ahmedabad cleric says, Giving Muslim women election tickets is ‘against Islam’

Those who give Muslim women election tickets, according to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad’s Shahi Imam Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, are against Islam and are weakening the religion. He further asked, ‘Are there no men that you’re bringing women?’ While speaking with news agency ANI.

He mentioned the Karnataka hijab protests when discussing the idea of weakening Islam and said, ‘If you make women MLAs, ministers and councillors, then what will happen? We can no longer safeguard hijabs, and we won’t be able to raise this issue.’ He said if the issue is raised before the government now, it will reply, ‘But your women are appearing in assembly halls, Parliament, sitting on municipal boards.’

He declared that he was strongly opposed to the idea of giving tickets to women because they would have to run door-to-door campaigns and interact with people of all faiths if they ran for office.

He continued by saying that he would have been able to understand if the political parties had been forced to obey the laws reserving seats for women candidates.

In his remarks, he used the example of the women candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, ‘My understanding is that they think women control things these days. So, if they trap the women, they can trap the entire family. Other than that, I don’t see any other motive behind their decision.’