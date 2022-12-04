Indian Railways resumes operation of train connecting these cities

Meerut: The Indian Railways has resumed the operation of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express. The national transporter had earlier suspended the service of the train for three months from December to February citing visibility issues due to dense fog.The decision was revoked due to the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

The Rajya Rani Express will depart from Lucknow at 6.40 am and reach Meerut at 3.05 pm.

Also Read; Saudi Arabia allows fingerprint E- registration to issue Umrah Visa for 5 countries

The Rajya Rani Express trains were launched in 2011 by the Ministry of Railways. The first operations started between Mysore and Bengaluru. As of 2022, the express trains connect these stations- Mysore- Bengaluru, Dadar Sawantwadi Road, Shalimar – Adra, Bhopal – Damoh, Thiruvananthapuram (Kochuveli) – Nilambur Road, Rourkela – Gunupur, Alipurduar – Silghat, Meerut – Lucknow, Nanded – Mumbai CSMT and Saharsa – Patna.