Israeli forces ‘attack’ Gaza following rocket fire from Palestinian militants!

Hours after Palestinian insurgents fired a rocket into southern Israel in a move seemingly related to escalating tension in the occupied West Bank, Israel claimed Israeli aircraft attacked numerous military targets in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday. The Palestinian organisation Hamas, which has been in charge of Gaza since 2007, claimed responsibility for the attacks, claiming they were directed at a factory that made weapons and a tunnel beneath Gaza. More missiles were launched across the border, according to the military, while fighter jets bombed targets in Gaza.

The missile that fell in an open area close to the Gaza-Israel boundary on Saturday evening has not yet been assigned a Palestinian group’s claim of credit. Since the three-day offensive in August between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a potent Gaza organisation that is smaller than the hegemonic Hamas, the border has been calm. In exchange for hundreds of Israeli work permits, Hamas and other factions have generally abided by the unofficial agreements that have kept the situation in the impoverished enclave peaceful. In order to stop Hamas from amassing weapons, Israel and Egypt continue to impose a blockade on Gaza.

According to the Israeli army, the nocturnal attack ‘continues the progress to limit the force build-up’ of Hamas. The 2.3 million residents of Gaza are harmed by the siege, according to critics of it. The West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in certain areas of the region, has been tense for months while Gaza has been calm. After a wave of Palestinian assaults against Israelis in the spring that left 19 people dead, Israel began conducting raids almost every day, claiming that the targets were Palestinians thought to be plotting or participating in attacks.

The military claims the operations are intended to break up terrorist networks and prevent such assaults, but the Palestinians claim they solidify Israel’s ongoing occupation, which has been going on for 56 years. Nine more persons died as a result of recent Palestinian assaults against Israeli targets. In conflict between Israelis and Palestinians this year, more than 140 Palestinians have died. The majority of Palestinians killed, according to the Israeli army, were militants. However, youths throwing stones in retaliation for Israeli army incursions as well as unrelated individuals have also been killed.