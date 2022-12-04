Security forces kill ‘WANTED terrorist commander’ during intense firefight – Reports

During an encounter in Pakistan’s northwest, security forces asserted that they had killed a terrorist commander wanted for his involvement in high-profile terror operations. Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed on December 2 during an encounter with the security forces in the general area of Shewa in North Waziristan, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army.

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a well-known terrorist commander, was killed after a fierce exchange of fire. The statement said, ‘Weapons and ammo were also found on the terrorist who was murdered’. Notably, Noor was sought by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) due to his participation in a number of terrorist operations as well as a number of abduction and ransom cases.