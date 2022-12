Security forces kill ‘WANTED terrorist commander’ during intense firefight – Reports

During an encounter in Pakistan’s northwest, security forces asserted that they had killed a terrorist commander wanted for his involvement in high-profile terror operations. Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed on December 2 during an encounter with the security forces in the general area of Shewa in North Waziristan, according to a statement released on Saturday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media arm of the Pakistan Army.

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a well-known terrorist commander, was killed after a fierce exchange of fire. The statement said, ‘Weapons and ammo were also found on the terrorist who was murdered’.┬áNotably, Noor was sought by Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) due to his participation in a number of terrorist operations as well as a number of abduction and ransom cases.