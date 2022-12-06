Forex Market: Indian rupee decline against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian currency slipped down against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The heavy selling pressure in Indian equities, sustained foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 81.94 against the US dollar. During trading, it then slipped to 82.09, registering a fall of 24 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled down by 52 paise at 81.85 against the dollar. The local currency is trading at 22.36 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.07% to 105.22. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they sold shares worth Rs11.39 billion.