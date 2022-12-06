Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga predicts 2023 to be gloomy with aliens visits and nuclear explosions

The world is anticipating the new year as 2022 is about to come to an end. Many people are eagerly anticipating 2023, yet some of the forecasts for the year are extremely unsettling.

The well-known Baba Vanga aka Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, had foretold that the year 2023 will be bleak, with the possibility of alien encounters and nuclear war.

The blind clairvoyant who allegedly correctly predicted 9/11, tensions with North Korea, Brexit, Barack Obama’s presidency, the death of Princess Diana, etc, made some shocking predictions for 2023 as well.

Reports mentions that she claimed to have received this rare gift of seeing into the future from God. She lost her sight at the age of 12.

Baba Vanga’s forecasts for the year 2023:

Solar storm: According to Baba Vanga, a solar storm of a size never previously seen in history would attack Earth in 2023, according to media sources.

Bio-weapons: She also asserted that a ‘major country’ will conduct bio-weapons research on people in 2023. Thousands of individuals will die as a result of this research.

Nuclear explosion: In 2023, as tensions between the West and Russia over the Ukraine war will increase, the globe will come perilously near to a nuclear explosion. In 2023, a nuclear power plant explosion was foreseen by Baba Vanga.

Visits from aliens: One of the scariest predictions among all is Vanga’s prophecy about aliens visit on Earth. As per the foreteller, the world could find itself ‘covered in darkness.’ The psychic claimed that millions would die if aliens visit Earth next year.

Lab babies: As per Vanga’s predictions, humans will grow in labs in 2023. With constant breakthroughs in science, the concept of lab babies could become a reality with Vanga believing that parents will be able to decide the skin color and characteristics of their kids.