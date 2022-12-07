Businessman Amit Arora’s ED custody extended by seven days by Delhi court

Businessman Amit Arora’s remand to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was extended by a Delhi court on Wednesday for an additional seven days. Arora was arrested by the ED last month in connection with the liquor policy case. Arora is the director of Buddy Retail, which has its headquarters in Gurugram.

The ED had argued during the hearing in the Rouse Avenue court that additional incarcerated questioning is required to look into the money trail because Arora, a close friend of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was :directly involved’ in the formulation of the excise policy and the establishment of cartelization.

As the accused was brought before the court after his seven days of detention had expired, Special Judge NK Nagpal issued the order in response to a plea request made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has so far made five arrests in connection with the money laundering case involving the Delhi Excise policy. Sameer Mahandru, a businessman in the liquor industry, was arrested by the ED on September 27 after being questioned.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR served as the basis for the money laundering case being investigated by the ED, which has so far involved 169 search operations. On the advice of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the CBI FIR was filed.