‘Hardcore’ Twitter 2.0: Musk’s employees say ‘he disrespects’ them by leaving overnight beds at HQ!

Elon Musk has reportedly converted conference rooms at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco into beds for employees, keeping with his ‘very hardcore’ concept. Elon Musk has been in charge of Twitter for a month. During that time, he has dismissed 7,500 people, sacked executives and engineers who criticised his policies, and given the remaining staff the choice to work ‘very hardcore’ or quit.

Disgruntled workers’ latest ‘shock’ came on Monday (November 5), when they arrived at work to find ‘modest dormitories containing unmade beds, drab drapes, and enormous conference-room telepresence monitors,’ according to Forbes. The Department of Building Inspection in San Francisco has opened an inquiry into the accusation that Musk altered the company’s headquarters, according to the most recent reports.

The department’s head of communications, Patrick Hannan, stated that even short-term residential structures have ‘distinct building code standards,’ thus ‘we need to make sure the facility is being utilised as intended’. It is nonetheless ‘disrespectful’ even if the temporary beds are unquestionably an improvement over the sleeping bag issue that gained widespread attention in November after a Twitter employee posted a photo of herself dozing asleep in the workplace.

The decision was made without consulting the workers or even making a statement, according to a Forbes article quoting an unnamed source. They had to assume that the mattresses are for the remaining staff to spend the night at the workplace because they were given no context. According to a Forbes remark from an employee, ‘It’s not a good look. Another implicit expression of disdain, I suppose. There isn’t a conversation. Beds seemed similarly.’. Although the exact number of beds is still unknown, the unnamed source assumes that there are ‘four to eight’ uncomfortable-looking beds on each floor.