K-pop band BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group in history to be named TIME Magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year

Finally, TIME Magazine has announced the 2022 Entertainer of the Year. And it’s none other than the well-known K-pop group BLACKPINK, whose songs and studio album ‘Born Pink’ have been making news all year. BLACKPINK’s triumph is all the more noteworthy because no other girl group has ever before achieved this honor.

They are also the second K-pop group in history, following BTS, who took the top spot in 2018.

The journal contained personal essays by Rose, Jisoo, Lalisa Manobal, and Jennie Kim in addition to some beautiful images of the girl gang.

‘BLACKPINK is this generation’s icon that leads the trend, and is the largest female band in the world,’ the magazine stated. The publication also applauds BLACKPINK for performing phenomenally on global music charts this year and breaking several records with their second full-length album.

Speaking of their endless achievements this year, BLACKPINK told the magazine, ‘We’re the happiest when we do music. Good results followed because we’re always happily enjoying every moment.’

The four stars also expressed their gratitude to their fan club BLINK and said, ‘I think the power of our fans who always love and support us constantly is the biggest reason behind our achievements. We will do our best in every moment with gratitude in our hearts.’

BLACKPINK’s globe tour, ‘Born Pink,’ is keeping them quite busy right now. From December to the beginning of 2023, they will do performances in Europe and Asia.