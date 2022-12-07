Samajwadi Party asks election body for action after voters attacked with lathis

Manoj Pandey, chief whip for the Samajwadi Party, claimed that voting was rigged and that democracy was killed in the Rampur and Khatauli assembly districts as well as the Mainpuri parliamentary by-elections.

‘Elderly voters were prevented from voting and beaten with lathis and people barged into houses and beat women. Voters were deprived of the biggest right of democracy,’ according to Pandey, who also noted that the party complained to the Election Commission about the by-day-of election’s rigging but that no action was taken.

The Samajwadi Party has requested that the Election Commission notice the polling results and act. The party leader also claimed that fewer people showed up to vote because they were prohibited from leaving their homes.

As he came out in support of Kanpur SP MLA Irfan Solanki and claimed that a false case had been brought against him, Manoj Pandey stated that the Samajwadi Party believes in democracy. Irfan Solanki is the subject of a case involving arson and property disputes. Additionally, he was the subject of two complaints for violating the code of conduct during the election.

‘The MLA had nothing to do with the incident, but he was sent to jail after registering an FIR at the behest of the government. When the delegation of SP MLAs went to investigate, the whole truth came to the fore. The family was mistreated and the MLA was humiliated,’ said Pandey.

He claimed that this was being done to silence the opposition’s voice.

He said he believes in the election commission when it comes to the possibility of going to court. ‘We have repeatedly informed them about the rigging. We are sure that the election commission will take action.’