Commodity Market: Gold price dip marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the commodity market. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 53,957 per 10 gram, down Rs 30 or 0.06%. Silver futures were trading Rs 180 down at Rs 66,087 per kg on MCX.

In the international markets, price of spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,795.10. As per market experts, traders remain muted as they look towards the US Federal Reserves’ decision on rate hikes.