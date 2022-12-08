English actor Hugh Grant to reunite with Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO miniseries ‘The Palace’

In the upcoming HBO miniseries ‘The Palace,’ English actor Hugh Grant will reunite with Kate Winslet, according to Deadline. After 25 years, Grant will co-star with Winslet in the critically praised Jane Austen adaptation ‘Sense and Sensibility’ directed by Ang Lee.

Will Tracy and Frank Rich, who have worked with filmmaker Stephen Frears on ‘Succession’ and ‘The Queen,’ are the creators of ‘The Palace.’

Andrea Riseborough and Matthias Schoenaerts are also featured in the cast of the show. Grant has previously appeared in several HBO programmes. In the acclaimed television series ‘The Undoing’ from 2021, he co-starred with Nicole Kidman.

Winslet earlier starred in another HBO miniseries ‘Mare of Easttown’ in 2021. Her performance gave her an Emmy. She has also worked with HBO in ‘Mildred Pierce’.

Grant will soon be seen in the big-screen adaptation of the video game ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.’ The movie is helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley and draws inspiration from the legendary tabletop fantasy role-playing game known as ‘Dungeons & Dragons,’ which has served as the basis for innumerable books, video games, TV shows, and of course movies.

Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, and Justice Smith also appear. The villain of the movie, Rogue, is the character that Grant is portraying.