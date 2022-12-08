Gulf country introduces special packages for tourists

Manama: The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has introduced special travel packages for tourists from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Under the new package, GCC nationals and residents can visit Bahrain with special rates for hotel reservations, access to sightseeing activities affordable to their budget, and entry to various events.

More details and information about the special tourism packages and offers are available on: www.bahrain.com/en/ package.