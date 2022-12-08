Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star in an Apple TV+ limited series named ‘Presumed Innocent’

The Apple TV+ limited series ‘Presumed Innocent’ is in talks to have Jake Gyllenhaal as the lead. Based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name, it tells the tale of a murder that causes havoc at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime.

As the accused struggles to keep his family and marriage together, it explores obsession, sex, politics, power and limits of love.

Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor who is suspected of murdering a close friend of his, will be portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal.

In February, the series order for Presumed Innocent was made. Kelley is adapting the book for television and will also work as an executive producer and showrunner.

With this series, Jake Gyllenhaal will venture in TV in a series regular capacity. He was last seen in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Guilty’. He also has Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ and Doug Liman’s ‘Road House’.