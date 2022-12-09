Commodity Market: Gold price climbs marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold climbed up marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,800, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. Yesterday, price of yellow metal remained unchanged. On Wednesday, the prices went up by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,788.56 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60. The price of precious metals is set for a weekly loss of 0.5%. Among other precious metals, silver inched 0.1% lower to $23.05, platinum rose 0.2% to $1,005.10 and palladium lost 0.7% to $1,913.32.