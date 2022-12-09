FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina to clash with Netherlands: Possible playing XI

Doha: Argentina and the Netherlands will face each other in a quarter-finals match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 12.30 am (IST).

Argentina suffered a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match by ‘2-1. They then defeated Poland and Mexico by ‘2-0’. They then beat Australia by ‘2-1’ in the Round of 16. Argentina has scored 7 goals, while conceding 2.

The Dutch team has remained unbeaten in FIFA 2022. They defeated Senegal and hosts Qatar by y ‘2-0’ and settled for a ‘1-1’ draw against Ecuador. They defeated the USA by ‘3-1’ in the Round of 16. So far the Dutch team have scored 8 goals and conceded 2.

Netherlands have a 4-2 head-to-head record over Argentina, with 3 matches ending in draws. The Dutch team also lead the South American 2-1 in the World Cup, with 2 matches ending draws.

Netherlands predicted lineup (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay.

Argentina predicted lineup (3-5-2): E Martinez; Romero, Otamendi, Li Martinez; Molina, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Acuna; Messi, Alvarez.