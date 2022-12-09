India Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: BCCI announces revised Indian squad

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced revised Indian squad for the upcoming 3rd One Day International Series against Bangladesh. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI.

India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation. Earlier the BCCI ruled out fast bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar due to injuries.

The 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, December 10. India lost the second ODI by a margin of five runs and the Bangladesh is now leading the series by ‘2-0’.

India’s squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav