Luis Enrique posts an emotional parting letter to the players and supporters.

Following his separation from the Spain national team on Thursday, Luis Enrique wrote a heartfelt parting message to the players and supporters.

After losing to Morocco on penalties in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the previous World Champions were knocked out. With a thrashing of Costa Rica in the opening match, Spain got their campaign off to a strong start. However, the team’s draws with Germany and losses to Japan left them wanting.

After the World Cup, the Spanish football federation announced on Thursday that Enrique would no longer be managing the national team, and that Luis de la Fuente would take his place.

The former Barcelona manager wrote a parting note on Twitter, as reported by barcablaugranes.com, and expressed gratitude to the federation for the chance to lead the squad.

Enrique praised the players and the audience as well, adding that the new manager would need all of the help.