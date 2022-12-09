Women accuse Twitter of Targeting female employees in layoffs and are suing Elon Musk.

Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company are suing the company in a US court, claiming that the abrupt round of mass layoffs unfairly affected women employees.

Mass layoffs began a few days after Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, spent $44 billion to buy the social networking site. Around half of Twitter’s workers was informed on November 4 that they would be losing their jobs but would receive a three-month severance payment in exchange.

Two women have now filed a lawsuit in response to the widespread layoffs, which they believe were targeted directly at them. Despite the fact that prior to the layoffs, Twitter employed more men overall, the lawsuit filed in a federal court in San Francisco argues that 57% of female have been cut shot in the recent layoffs.

Women, who ‘are more frequently caregivers for children and other family members, and hence are unable to comply with such requests,’ according to the lawsuit, were also disproportionately disadvantaged.

Carolina Bernal Strifling and Willow Wren Turkal, two former employees, brought the action on behalf of other female employees in a similar situation.

According to Liss-analysis, Riordan’s female employees at Twitter have been affected by the mass layoffs ‘far more than male employees, and to a very statistically significant degree.’

Elon Musk has also made a number of overtly discriminatory comments about women, which she said ‘further confirms that the mass termination’s higher impact on female employees was the product of discrimination.’

Elon Musk fired engineers who questioned or criticised him, and all remaining employees were given the option to resign with severance pay or sign a form pledging’ extremely hardcore’ work, long hours, and dedication to Twitter’s new direction. The layoffs continued throughout November. After the deadline, a large number more quit.