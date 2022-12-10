Cyclone Mandous: 4 hurt in a roof fall in Chennai, 2 electrocuted

In Chennai Friday night, four family members were seriously hurt when an asbestos roof collapsed on them as a result of strong winds brought on by Cyclone Mandous.

The incident took place in the Saidapet neighbourhood of Neruppumedu when a section of a structure under construction collapsed and landed on the asbestos roof of a nearby residence. Four people who were living in the home were hurt. The other two members also suffered significant injuries, but two of them were gravely hurt. The Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai has taken all four injured patients.

In another incident, two persons in Chennai’s Madipakkam were shocked to death. Lakshmi and her cousin Rajendran attempted to sleep in a parking area at a nearby building as they were residing in a thatched hut due to heavy winds brought on by Cyclone Mandous. Lakshmi tripped on a cut live electrical wire while travelling. Her cousin attempted to assist her, but they both died from electrocution.

Late on Friday night, Cyclone Mandous crossed the coast of Tamil Nadu and made landfall. It devastated Chennai and the nearby areas. A number of trees were uprooted, the electricity was cut off, and low-lying regions experienced waterlogging.